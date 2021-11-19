Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.88. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 691,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

