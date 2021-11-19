Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the October 14th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JSMD traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $69.43. 11,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

