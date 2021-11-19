Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the October 14th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
JSMD traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $69.43. 11,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
