Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 48.7% in October

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

