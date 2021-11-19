Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

JAGX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.