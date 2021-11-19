Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.59.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $124.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,889,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

