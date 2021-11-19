IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the October 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 1,351,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,562. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.