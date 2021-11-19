IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $235.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.85 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

