iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

