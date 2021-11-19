Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

