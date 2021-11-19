IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

ISO opened at $15.20 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). On average, research analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

