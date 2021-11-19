iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.34. 192,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

