iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $111.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

