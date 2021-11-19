iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 533.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,428,000 after acquiring an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 117,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.