iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $471.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

