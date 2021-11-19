iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day moving average of $271.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $211.40 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

