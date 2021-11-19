iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $286.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $211.40 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average is $271.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.