iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

