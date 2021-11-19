iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.31 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

