iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

