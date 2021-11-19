iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000.

DSI opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

