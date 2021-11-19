iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

