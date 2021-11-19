iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after buying an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

