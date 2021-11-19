iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 103,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,919,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

