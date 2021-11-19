IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $309.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

NYSE IQV opened at $266.60 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $271.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

