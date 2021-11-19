Iowa State Bank Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. 12,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

