Iowa State Bank Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.37. The company had a trading volume of 336,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

