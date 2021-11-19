Iowa State Bank Has $1.74 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

TWTR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 437,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.