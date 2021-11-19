Iowa State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 824,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,402,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

