Iowa State Bank Buys 1,670 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

SYY traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.