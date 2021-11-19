Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.
IOVA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
