Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

IOVA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

