IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IONQ opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

