INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 76,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,153. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.99. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

