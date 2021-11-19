Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Lawrence Zulch Acquires 4,169 Shares of Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,446.83).

IES opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £88.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.59. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

