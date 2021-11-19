Investors Purchase Large Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 624 call options.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

TEL opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $108.68 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.