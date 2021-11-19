Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 833% compared to the average daily volume of 377 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Athenex stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Athenex has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,710 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Athenex by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

