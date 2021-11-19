Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

Spin Master (TSE: TOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/9/2021 – Spin Master had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.
- 11/8/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$59.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00.
- 11/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00.
- 11/4/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.
TSE TOY traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.56. 11,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.67. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.
