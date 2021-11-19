Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: HRUFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

