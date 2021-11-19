Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,577 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,861% compared to the typical volume of 211 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 95,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

