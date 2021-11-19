Invesco Ltd. Has $36.21 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

