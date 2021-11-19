Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Brighthouse Financial worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 306,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.