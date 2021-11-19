Invesco Ltd. Acquires 36,131 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Alcoa worth $36,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 231.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.