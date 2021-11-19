Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 281,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 82,275 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

