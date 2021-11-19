Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.02

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 7178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 487,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

