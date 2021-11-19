Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.70.

Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

