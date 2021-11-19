Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $850.00 at Wolfe Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.48.

INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $646.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $579.02 and a 200-day moving average of $522.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

