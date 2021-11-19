Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $646.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.87.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

