Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intertrust in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Intertrust stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Intertrust has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

