Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.