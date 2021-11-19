International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.72

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.72 and last traded at $116.32, with a volume of 20719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 830,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.