Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

INTA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 1,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,882. Intapp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

